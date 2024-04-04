Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Hits New 1-Year High at $379.00

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $379.00 and last traded at $372.60, with a volume of 48913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $370.41.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WING shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $292.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.11.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.68.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.45%.

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

