Wolfe Research Reiterates “Peer Perform” Rating for Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wolfe Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nuvei from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuvei has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Get Nuvei alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Nuvei

Nuvei Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ NVEI opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.07. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -536.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.68.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $321.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvei will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvei

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,616,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,248,000 after acquiring an additional 865,984 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Nuvei by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,607,000 after buying an additional 3,679,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,282,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,943,000 after buying an additional 54,472 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,060,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Nuvei by 21.9% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,194,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after acquiring an additional 214,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.