WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 10,900 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of CAG stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.65. 6,650,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,952,944. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

