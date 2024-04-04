WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 264 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO traded up $14.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,377.39. 988,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,598. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,284.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,080.21.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,310 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,117 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

