WoodTrust Financial Corp Takes $249,000 Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,008 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TREX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.28.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TREX traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.28. 145,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,244. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.60. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.