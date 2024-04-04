WoodTrust Financial Corp Takes Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BROS traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.65. 807,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,675. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.20. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,090.33 and a beta of 2.41.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $5,682,234.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $5,682,234.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $11,362,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock worth $561,438,392. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

