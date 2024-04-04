Xai Price Hits $1.09 on Top Exchanges (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. Xai has a market capitalization of $301.40 million and $32.65 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xai has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Xai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Xai

Xai’s total supply is 1,007,924,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,118,150 tokens. The official website for Xai is xai.games. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,007,924,351.904109 with 277,118,150 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 1.03585481 USD and is down -3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $32,729,797.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.