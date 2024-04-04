Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $54.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

