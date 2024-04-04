XRUN (XRUN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.97 Million

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One XRUN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000469 BTC on major exchanges. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $85.78 million and $2.97 million worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XRUN has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,576,280 tokens. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

Buying and Selling XRUN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

