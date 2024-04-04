XYO Reaches Market Cap of $131.84 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $131.84 million and $1.21 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007534 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00014488 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00021684 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001671 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,908.25 or 0.99985814 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012307 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00132310 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000069 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00937444 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,367,656.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

