Zacks Research Weighs in on AstraZeneca PLC’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZN. HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.80. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $715,198,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after buying an additional 3,286,137 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,779,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,180,000 after buying an additional 2,050,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,592,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,951,000 after buying an additional 1,951,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

