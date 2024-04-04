Zacks Research Weighs in on Pool Co.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Pool in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $13.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pool’s FY2026 earnings at $16.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.63.

POOL opened at $392.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pool has a 52-week low of $307.77 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $393.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.99. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

