ZoomInfo Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 38,489 put options on the company. This is an increase of 444% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,071 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,115,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,630,414. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 141,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 26,830 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,311,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,732,000 after purchasing an additional 720,468 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

