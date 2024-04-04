Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $260.00 target price on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $230.55.

Shares of ZS opened at $186.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.94 and its 200 day moving average is $200.76. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of -196.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $1,571,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,014,925.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $1,571,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,014,925.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,172 over the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2,324.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after buying an additional 1,138,138 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,683,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,365,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,634,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

