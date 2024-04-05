10,400 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Acquired by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amcor by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,845,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,227,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,621,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,491,000 after purchasing an additional 594,034 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

Amcor stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.18. 2,388,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,961,607. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $11.32.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 113.64%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

