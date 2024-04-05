1,065 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 51,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,656,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,425,000 after buying an additional 30,608 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 306,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,303,000 after buying an additional 142,357 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 706,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,066,000 after acquiring an additional 80,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.12.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.56. 99,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,804. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.74. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.