10,944 Shares in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Purchased by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Kanzhun stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. Kanzhun Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.66 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

BZ has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

