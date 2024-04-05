11,921 Shares in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Acquired by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 488.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 426.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Shares of BATS:DIHP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 309,360 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

