124,492 Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 124,492 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,270,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of AMETEK at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,641.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE AME traded up $3.13 on Friday, hitting $182.47. 275,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,626. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.11. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.12 and a 1-year high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.78.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

