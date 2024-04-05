1,455,308 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,455,308 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,366,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.75% of InMode as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in InMode during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in InMode during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in InMode during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 97.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,472 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of InMode from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of InMode stock remained flat at $19.83 on Friday. 625,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,234. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.16. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.77 million. InMode had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

