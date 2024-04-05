16,720 Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 190,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 73,921 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 296,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 45,256 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BKLN stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.