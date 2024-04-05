218,424 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 218,424 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,180,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $136.01. 1,760,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,638. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.