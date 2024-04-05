2,340 Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ITB opened at $110.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.45.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

