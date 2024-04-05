23,945 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Purchased by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 0.9% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,374,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACWI opened at $108.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $88.33 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.15.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

