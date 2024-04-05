25,736 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Acquired by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TFLO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,357. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.59.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

