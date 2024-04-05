29,899 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Purchased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,986,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,582 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,675,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,090 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,901,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,298 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6,139.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,951,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,599,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,968,000 after buying an additional 658,583 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SPTL traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.15. 1,257,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,361,692. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average of $27.25. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

