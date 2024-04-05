3,099 Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Acquired by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,457,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,844,000 after purchasing an additional 465,570 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,218,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,884,000 after buying an additional 1,357,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,766,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,718,000 after buying an additional 261,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,432,000 after buying an additional 459,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,083,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,658,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.09. 441,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,375. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.21 and a 200-day moving average of $102.36.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

