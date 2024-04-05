397,790 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 397,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,440,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Arch Capital Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 601.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 121,206 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 41,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.18. 1,341,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,148. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $68.31 and a 12-month high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.14.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

