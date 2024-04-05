4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FDMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of FDMT stock opened at $27.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.87.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. The business had revenue of ($0.02) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $204,388.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $60,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 5,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $104,863.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,154 shares in the company, valued at $21,192,745.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $204,388.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,888 shares of company stock worth $4,134,254. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $55,466,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 65.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,105,000 after acquiring an additional 807,031 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after buying an additional 658,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,914,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,664,000 after buying an additional 363,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $6,324,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

