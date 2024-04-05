6,514 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.4 %

BAC opened at $36.92 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

