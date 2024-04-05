721 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Arvest Investments Inc.

Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 721 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Salesforce by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 506,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $134,585,000 after purchasing an additional 24,982 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 138,919 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,815,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,520 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 7,490 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce stock traded up $8.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.55. 2,432,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,651,861. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.96 and a 200-day moving average of $255.27. The company has a market cap of $293.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $2,538,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,193,919.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $2,538,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,193,919.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 913,175 shares of company stock valued at $262,199,146 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

