AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SMIG) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SMIG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.60% of AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SMIG traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $26.51. The company had a trading volume of 30,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,395. AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.83.
AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF Company Profile
