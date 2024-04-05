ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $245,323.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at $896,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $245,323.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $242,491.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,334 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,808,000 after purchasing an additional 268,099 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,836,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,527,000 after buying an additional 38,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 353.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after buying an additional 1,088,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.16.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

