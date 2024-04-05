abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.84

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.84 and last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 1040473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGOL. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,802,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,773,000 after buying an additional 5,447,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,803,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,781,000 after acquiring an additional 239,682 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,311,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,368,000 after purchasing an additional 449,954 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,024,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,565,000 after purchasing an additional 216,008 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,464,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

