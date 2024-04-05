Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Gap Up to $16.31

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.31, but opened at $16.64. Acadia Realty Trust shares last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 218,956 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.85 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 378.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,713,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,058,000 after buying an additional 237,956 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,790,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,273,000 after buying an additional 776,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,562,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,316,000 after acquiring an additional 118,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,460,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,741,000 after acquiring an additional 223,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,886,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,299,000 after acquiring an additional 43,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

