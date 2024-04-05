Acala Token Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded down 17% against the dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $142.76 million and approximately $7.77 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00007765 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00013941 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00021836 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001531 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,615.22 or 0.99939759 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011645 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00126029 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.15452961 USD and is down -2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $7,151,737.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.