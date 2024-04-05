Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) were down 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.33. 142,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 733,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Get Accolade alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Accolade

Accolade Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $99.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.16 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 36,199 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $542,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 705,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,576,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 64,777 shares of company stock worth $946,100 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Accolade by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Accolade by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accolade

(Get Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.