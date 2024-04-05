Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.33. 142,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 733,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, February 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Accolade Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.27% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $99.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 21,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $323,380.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,147,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,777 shares of company stock valued at $946,100. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accolade

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 46.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

(Get Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

