Acrivon Therapeutics’ (ACRV) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Acrivon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.29.

Get Acrivon Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACRV

Acrivon Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ ACRV opened at $6.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $151.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 108.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 1,281.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.