Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Sets New 52-Week High at $271.85

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $271.85 and last traded at $271.24, with a volume of 123986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AYI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.40.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.29.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.02%.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In other news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Acuity Brands by 620.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,355,000 after buying an additional 1,031,432 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth $61,001,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $56,734,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,907,000 after acquiring an additional 247,774 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after acquiring an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

