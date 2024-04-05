ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Given Buy Rating at Guggenheim

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

ADCT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 53,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,934. The stock has a market cap of $398.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $6.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 112,365.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,933,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,223,000 after acquiring an additional 21,913,571 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,178,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after buying an additional 128,110 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 709.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,401,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after buying an additional 2,980,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 87,348 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,644,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

