Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 3.2% Higher

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $171.36 and last traded at $171.17. Approximately 30,090,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 76,629,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.83.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.52.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.98 billion, a PE ratio of 329.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

