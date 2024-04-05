AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) traded up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. 7,446,831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 8,246,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Up 4.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

