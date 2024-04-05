Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 1,564 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $90,000.

DFSV opened at $29.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

