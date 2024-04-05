Advisory Alpha LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,543 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $29,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $60.35 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.48 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.33. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

