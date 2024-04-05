Advisory Alpha LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,242,000 after buying an additional 3,024,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,401,000 after buying an additional 46,184 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,565,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,829,000 after buying an additional 163,492 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,350,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,957,000 after buying an additional 147,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,550,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after buying an additional 54,833 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $37.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.25. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

