Advisory Alpha LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CVX opened at $160.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $298.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.47 and a 200-day moving average of $152.48. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

