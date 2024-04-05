Advisory Alpha LLC Has $279,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $60.77. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.23.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

