Advisory Alpha LLC Has $61.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 799,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $61,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,843 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.04 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average of $76.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2479 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

