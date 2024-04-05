Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $234,000 in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Derbend Asset Management increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 90,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 36,175 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $836,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,737,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 7,223.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,397,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $44.26 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

